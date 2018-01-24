

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income was $1.98 billion, up 111 percent from last year's $936 million, driven by the strong operating income growth and higher income from associated companies. The prior year included exceptional charges related to a revaluation loss in Venezuela of $0.3 billion.



Earnings per share grew 113 percent to $0.85 from $0.40 a year ago.



Core net income was $2.82 billion or $1.21 per share, compared to $2.66 billion or $1.12 per share last year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales were $12.92 billion, up 5 percent from prior year's $12.32 billion. Analysts expected sales of $12.79 billion.



Sales grew 2 percent in constant currency rates. Volume grew 7 percentage points, including growth from Cosentyx and Entresto, partly offset by the negative impacts of generic competition of 3 percentage points and pricing of down 2 percentage points.



Joe Jimenez, CEO, said, 'Novartis had a good year in 2017. Cosentyx reached multi-blockbuster status, Entresto delivered over USD 500 million in sales and Alcon returned to growth. . With several key launches on the horizon and our new operating model in place, Novartis is poised for sustainable growth.'



Further, the company announced a dividend of 2.80 Swiss francs per share, an increase of 2%, for 2017.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects net sales to grow low to mid single digit, and core operating income to grow mid to high single digit, both at constant currency rates.



Further, Elizabeth Barrett has been appointed CEO Novartis Oncology and Robert Kowalski, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, will assume ad interim leadership of the Drug Development Organization, both effective February 1, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX