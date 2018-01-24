

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $582 million, or $1.70 per share. This was higher than $507 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.63 billion. This was up from $3.40 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $582 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.2% -Revenue (Q4): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.90 Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.65



