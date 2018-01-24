

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $141.58 million, or $2.26 per share. This was higher than $130.27 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $523.19 million. This was up from $515.96 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $141.58 Mln. vs. $130.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q1): $2.26 vs. $1.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q1): $523.19 Mln vs. $515.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.24 - $2.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $525 - $535 Mln



