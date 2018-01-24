

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) announced the promotion of Tim Archer to the position of president, effective immediately. Archer will continue to serve as chief operating officer of the company. Martin Anstice, Lam's chief executive officer and current president, will continue as CEO.



The company said, as president and COO, Archer will focus on driving the operational priorities of the organization and be accountable for delivery of results across the entire company. His key focus will include ensuring that Lam continues to deliver enabling products and services to customers in a differentiated manner. As CEO, Anstice will continue to focus on the strategic agenda and have comprehensive engagement with the full community of stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, partners, and investors.



