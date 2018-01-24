sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

168,00 Euro		-4,00
-2,33 %
WKN: 869686 ISIN: US5128071082 Ticker-Symbol: LAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,24
175,37
24.01.
169,00
170,00
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION168,00-2,33 %