

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $69.75 million, or $0.17 per share. This was lower than $124.71 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $69.75 Mln. vs. $124.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.4%



