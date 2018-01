WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced plans to raise its minimum hourly pay rate to $15.25 for virtually all of its full-time U.S. employees as a result of the recent corporate tax reductions. The company said the new minimum rate will take effect later in the current year.



The company said it plans to make additional investments in its people and will increase corporate responsibility efforts in the communities in which it operates.



