

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $420.1 million, or $0.85 per share. This was higher than $330.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3.8 billion



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $420.1 Mln. vs. $330.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



