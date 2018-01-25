

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter today, American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) said it has revised its capital investment plan for 2018 through 2020.



The company plans to maintain its previously forecast capital investment for 2018 and 2019 at $6 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively, and lower its expected capital investment for 2020 by $500 million to $5.5 billion. This forecast does not include the proposed Wind Catcher project.



