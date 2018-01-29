

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCOM Group plc (KCOM.L) reported that the Group remains on track to deliver an overall EBITDA performance that is slightly ahead of the Board's expectation, and a revenue performance slightly behind, for the financial year ending 31 March 2018. The Group expects to announce preliminary results for the fiscal year on 5 June 2018.



The Group also announced that Gary Young, the Executive Vice President responsible for Hull and East Yorkshire, is leaving the Group to pursue another opportunity. The Group said the process to find his successor is underway and Young will remain with the business whilst an orderly handover of his responsibilities takes place.



