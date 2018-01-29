

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $585 million, or $0.91 per share. This was down from $618 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $3.21 billion. This was up from $3.09 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $585 Mln. vs. $618 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $4.25



