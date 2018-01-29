

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Mylan N.V. (MYL) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted for review the companies' recently submitted New Drug Application or NDA for revefenacin (TD-4208), an investigational long-acting muscarinic antagonist or LAMA.



If approved, revefenacin would be the first once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 13, 2018, and indicated that it does not currently plan to convene an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA.



Theravance Biopharma and Mylan previously reported that in two replicate pivotal Phase 3 efficacy studies, revefenacin demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements as compared to placebo in trough forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and in overall treatment effect on trough FEV1 (OTE FEV1) after 12 weeks of dosing.



Both doses of revefenacin had comparable rates of adverse events (AEs) to placebo, low rates of serious adverse events (SAEs), and no clinically meaningful differences in blood parameters or electrocardiogram (ECG) data, across all treatment groups (active and placebo). As previously reported, the most commonly reported adverse events, across both trials and across all treatment groups, were exacerbations, cough, dyspnea and headache. Additionally, the companies have previously announced positive results from the 12-month Phase 3 safety study, which did not identify new safety issues. Rates of AEs and SAEs in the study were low and comparable to those seen in the standard of care treatment arm.



Theravance Biopharma and its affiliates have partnered with Mylan and its affiliates on the development and commercialization of nebulized revefenacin products for COPD and other respiratory diseases. The companies are developing revefenacin as a once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator for the treatment of patients with COPD that will be compatible with a range of jet nebulizers.



