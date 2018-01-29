

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $350.8 million, or $1.19 per share. This was lower than $372.0 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $350.8 Mln. vs. $372.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37



