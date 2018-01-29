

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $86.89 million, or $1.12 per share. This was higher than $74.01 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $585.90 million. This was up from $530.42 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $86.89 Mln. vs. $74.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $585.90 Mln vs. $530.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%



