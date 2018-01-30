

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp. (RNECF) denied a report that it was in talks to acquire Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) for about $20 billion.



CNBC reported earlier Monday that the U.S. chipmaker was in discussions to be acquired by Renesas, which has a market value of $19.8 billion. CNBC said a deal isn't imminent and may not happen.



'There were reports of merger discussions today, but that was not announced by us and isn't factually true,' Renesas said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



