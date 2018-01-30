

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $842.04 million, or $1.19 per share. This was up from $736.99 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $5.09 billion. This was up from $4.58 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $842.04 Mln. vs. $736.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX