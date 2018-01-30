

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Danaher Corp. (DHR) said that, effective January 1, 2019, Matthew McGrew, Group CFO of the company's Diagnostics and Dental platforms, will succeed Daniel Comas as Chief Financial Officer.



Comas will continue as an Executive Vice President of the company, and a member of the Office of the Chief Executive, effective January 1, 2019 as he begins a gradual transition to retirement.



Comas, 54 years old, has served as company CFO since April 2005. He joined Danaher in 1991 in the Corporate Development organization. Since taking over as CFO in 2005, Danaher's revenues have more than doubled to $18 billion and its market capitalization has increased four-fold to approximately $70 billion, with shareholder returns more than double that of the S&P500 Index.



McGrew, 45 years old, has served as a Danaher Group CFO since 2012, during which he has had responsibility at various times for the company's Life Sciences (including Pall), Product Identification, Diagnostics, and Dental platforms.



He served as Vice President, Investor Relations from 2009 to 2014 and started at Danaher in 2004 as Director, M&A Finance. Prior to joining Danaher, McGrew was a Director in the Transaction Services Group at KPMG.



The company also provided its earnings outlook for the first quarter and affirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2018. For the first quarter, the company forecast earnings per share in a range of $0.71 to $0.74 and adjusted net earnings per share will be in a range of $0.90 to $0.93.



For the full year 2018, the company continues to expect net earnings per share in a range of $3.50 to $3.60 and adjusted net earnings per share in a range of $4.25 to $4.35.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.93 per share for the first quarter and $4.35 per share for fiscal 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



