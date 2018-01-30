

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $252.74 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $222.87 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $252.74 Mln. vs. $222.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX