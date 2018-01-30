

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DoCoMo (DCM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 increased to 654.29 billion yen or 176.62 yen per share from 589.43 billion yen or 157.89 yen per share in the same period last year.



But, operating income for the period decreased to 835.35 billion yen from 842.34 billion yen last year.



Total operating revenues for the period increased to 3.60 trillion yen from 3.47 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects net income attributable to the company to be 740 billion yen or 200.82 per basic share, operating income of 960.0 billion yen, and operating revenues of 4.75 trillion yen.



The company said in October that it expected net income attributable to the company to be 655 billion yen or 178.24 per basic share, operating income of 960.0 billion yen, and operating revenues of 4.75 trillion yen for the year.



