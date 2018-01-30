

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $415.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This was up from $288.8 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 35.8% to $5.12 billion. This was up from $3.77 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $415.8 Mln. vs. $288.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $5.12 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 35.8%



