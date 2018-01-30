

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $314 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $263 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $1.01 billion last year.



CA Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.54 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $4.22 - $4.25 Bln



