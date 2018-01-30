

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.49 billion, or $3.17 per share. This was higher than $1.28 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -EPS (Q4): $3.17 vs. $2.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.29



