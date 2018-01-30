

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $152.56 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $122.30 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $631.85 million. This was up from $561.52 million last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $152.56 Mln. vs. $122.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $631.85 Mln vs. $561.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



