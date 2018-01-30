

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $199.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This was down from $254.3 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $1.24 billion. This was down from $1.39 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $199.4 Mln. vs. $254.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.050 Bln



