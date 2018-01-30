

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $47.05 million, or $0.38 per share. This was lower than $77.79 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.35 billion. This was up from $1.27 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $47.05 Mln. vs. $77.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



