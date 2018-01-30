

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company expects its non-GAAP earnings per share to increase in a range of 2 percent to 5 percent as reported and in constant currency. The change to the non-GAAP earnings per share outlook primarily relates to the change to the non-GAAP effective tax rate. Previous guidance was to decrease in a range of 2 percent to flat as reported and in constant currency. At December 31, 2017 exchange rates, this translates to reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.54 to $2.60.



The company expects total revenue to increase approximately 5 percent as reported and approximately 4 percent in constant currency. At December 31, 2017 exchange rates, this translates to reported revenue of $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion.



