

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $746 M, or $1.96 per share. This was higher than $675 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.47 billion. This was up from $3.16 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $746 M. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX