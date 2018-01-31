

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KPN, KKPNY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit declined 39 percent to 70 million euros from 115 million euros last year.



EBITDA fell 11 percent to 560 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA dropped 1.7 percent to 596 million euros. Lower revenues, different phasing of marketing expenses and customer driven investments in Business were partly offset by ongoing Simplification savings.



Revenues dropped 6.3 percent to 1.61 billion euros from prior year's 1.72 billion euros. Adjusted revenues were down 5.3 percent.



The company noted that growth driven by higher ARPU per household in Consumer and integrated solutions in Business was offset by less international traffic in Wholesale and continued price pressure in mobile.



KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of EUR 11 cents in respect of 2017. The final regular dividend of EUR 7.3 cents per share is expected to be paid following shareholder approval in April 2018.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in line with fiscal 2017 of 2.42 billion euros.



