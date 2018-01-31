

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the Nine months ended December 31, 2017 was 55.38 billion yen or 67.85 yen per share, compared to a loss of 41.16 billion yen last year.



Operating income was 70.33 billion yen, compared to 18.94 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales rose to 1.83 trillion yen from 1.49 trillion yen last year.



For year ending March 31, 2018, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 69.00 billion yen or 104.06 yen per share, Operating income of 93.00 billion yen, and net sales of 2.51 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX