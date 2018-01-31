

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $75.33 million, or $0.40 per share. This was lower than $99.79 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $1.05 billion. This was up from $887.07 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $75.33 Mln. vs. $99.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $887.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.4%



