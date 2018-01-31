

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $225.9 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $194.4 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.06 billion. This was up from $1.96 billion last year.



Wisconsin Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $225.9 Mln. vs. $194.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 to $3.30



