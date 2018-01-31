

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $1.5 billion, or $0.98 per share. This was down from $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $6.0 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.5 Bln. vs. $1.8 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $6.0 Bln vs. $6.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



