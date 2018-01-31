

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $49.75 million, or $0.65 per share. This was higher than $42.90 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $759.75 million. This was up from $668.85 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $49.75 Mln. vs. $42.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $759.75 Mln vs. $668.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 - $515 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.10 to $2.20 Bln



