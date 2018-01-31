

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Software AG (STWRY.PK) has appointed Sanjay Brahmawar as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company for five years as of August 1, 2018. Brahmawar succeeds Karl-Heinz Streibich.



Sanjay Brahmawar is currently General Manager Global Revenue of IBM Watson Internet of Things at Munich, Germany, responsible for global software sales with a focus on data analysis and artificial intelligence. Previously, he served as General Manager at IBM Consulting Services in London.



