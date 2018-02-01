

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 54.8.



That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there was a broadly based increase in new orders.



Output prices climbed amid intensified cost pressures, while business confidence strengthened.



