sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,40 Euro		-0,20
-0,60 %
WKN: 861920 ISIN: JP3429800000 Ticker-Symbol: ANCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
ANA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,897
33,607
09:35
32,46
34,05
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANA HOLDINGS INC
ANA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANA HOLDINGS INC33,40-0,60 %