

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - Aviation group ANA Holdings Inc. (ANA.L,ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK) Thursday reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period grew 76.7 percent to 152.9 billion yen.



Operating profit for the period rose more than 27 percent to 165.9 billion yen.



For nine months, operating revenues reached 1.49 trillion yen, an increase of nearly 12 percent over last year.



The Group attributed the performance primarily to higher operating revenues from the aviation business as well as extraordinary profit and other gains resulting from of the acquisition of Peach Aviation.



The Group also said international cargo service performed strongly during the period, and new contracts for cargo delivered from China to North America via Japan also boosted its results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX