

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, health insurer Cigna Corp. (CI) forecast earnings and revenue growth for fiscal 2018 above analysts' expectations.



For fiscal 2018, the company forecast adjusted income from operations in a range of $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion, or $12.40 to $12.90 per share and revenues to grow 7 percent to 8 percent, with projected growth of 300,000 to 500,000 global medical customers.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $12.20 per share for the year on revenue growth of 6.5 percent, to $43.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



