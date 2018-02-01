

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $480 million, or $0.34 per share. This was higher than $415 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.41 billion. This was up from $2.19 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $480 Mln. vs. $415 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.320 to $2.350 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.39 Full year revenue guidance: $9.650 to $9.800 Bln



