

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $635 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $505 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $5.21 billion. This was up from $4.87 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $635 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $5.21 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.20



