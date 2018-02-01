

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Thursday said it expects first-quarter net income and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.00 and $1.10.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking at 2018, the company expects 2018 net income and adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.00 and $5.20, representing at the midpoint a 10 percent increase over 2017, excluding the gain on the Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in 2017.



Analysts expect earnings of $5.08 per share for the year.



The company projects organic revenues to grow approximately 4 percent. Eaton anticipates segment margins to be between 16.3 and 16.9 percent, a significant step up from 15.8 percent in 2017.



