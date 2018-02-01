

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) announced that Marty Barrington has decided to retire later in the current year as Chairman and CEO. The Board has elected Howard Willard, to serve as Altria's Chairman and CEO, effective May 17, 2018, at the conclusion of the 2018 Annual Meeting of shareholders. Willard has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career at the company. These include his current position of Chief Operating Officer and prior roles as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.



The Board elected Billy Gifford to serve as Vice Chairman and CFO, also effective May 17, 2018, at the conclusion of the 2018 Annual Meeting. Gifford's 23-year career includes his current position as Altria's CFO and prior roles as Altria's Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development and President and CEO of Philip Morris USA.



