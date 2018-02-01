

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $93.4 million, or $0.70 per share. This was up from $88.4 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.99 billion last year.



Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $93.4 Mln. vs. $88.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 to $4.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX