

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $203.1 million, or $0.94 per share. This was up from $163.6 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $888.5 million. This was up from $767.7 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $900 - $950 Mln



