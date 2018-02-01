

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions (MSI) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Avigilon (AVO.TO) in an all-cash transaction. The company will acquire all of Avigilon's outstanding shares for C$27.00 per share. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately US$1.0 billion including Avigilon's net debt.



Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Avigilon designs, develops and manufactures advanced security surveillance solutions, including video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions.



Avigilon products are used by a range of commercial and government customers including critical infrastructure, airports, government facilities, public venues, healthcare centers and retail. The company holds more than 750 U.S. and international patents.



'This acquisition will bring Avigilon's advanced video surveillance and analytics platform to the rapidly evolving public safety workflow, while also expanding our portfolio with new products and technologies for commercial customers,' said Greg Brown, CEO, Motorola Solutions.



