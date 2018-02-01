

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced, for the full year 2018, given the company's sales momentum and current foreign exchange rates, Edwards increased its sales estimate to be at the higher end of its $3.5 to $3.9 billion guidance. The company now expects its estimate for 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.43 and $4.63, which also benefits from a lower projected tax rate.



For the first quarter 2018, at current foreign exchange rates, the company projects total sales to be between $900 and $950 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.04 to $1.14.



