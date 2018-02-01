

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) raised its fiscal 2018 sales guidance to $1.055 billion - $1.090 billion, representing growth of 10% - 13% compared to the prior year. The company also increased its non-GAAP earnings guidance to $3.45 - $3.67 per share.



Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $19.1 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.68 per share, prior year. Revenues were $277.5 million, an increase of 14% from the $242.5 million reported previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX