

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $234 million, or $0.31 per share. This was up from $106 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.82 billion. This was up from $1.60 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $234 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 120.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 121.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX