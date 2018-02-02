

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), a private owner of timberlands, Friday y reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $271 million or 36 cents per share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings from continuing operations of $62 million, or 8 cents per share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year.



Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $37 million from special items, the company reported net earnings of $234 million or 31 cents per share. This compares with net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $106 million for the same period last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects Timberlands division's first-quarter earnings before special items and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable to the fourth quarter.



For Real estate, energy and natural resources segment, Weyerhaeuser anticipates significantly lower earnings and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter due to seasonally lower Real Estate sales and royalties from Energy & Natural Resources operations.



Further, the company anticipates first-quarter earnings before special items and adjusted EBITDA from the Wood Products segment will be comparable to the fourth quarter.



