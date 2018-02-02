

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $233 million, or $1.77 per share. This was up from $149 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.42 billion. This was up from $1.41 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.17 to $6.37



