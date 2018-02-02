

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $594 million, or $2.34 per share. This was lower than $637 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $2.91 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $594 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -EPS (Q4): $2.34 vs. $2.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%



