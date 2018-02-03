

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) announced that as part of its capital return program, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $750 million of its common stock. The company has agreed to repurchase $750 million of its common stock from Goldman, in total.



On February 5, 2018, Citrix will pay to the Dealer $750 million in exchange for the delivery of 6.5 million shares of Citrix common stock based on current market prices of Citrix common stock.



